Remains identified as missing Delaware man

City of Delaware police have identified the skeletal remains found back in March around the area of Winston Road and U.S. Route 23 as a Delaware man who went missing in 2019.

Police reported Tuesday that DNA testing was used to identify the remains that were discovered near the Winston Road cul-de-sac on March 5 as those of Rodney “Scott” Keeler, 56.

According to police, Keeler disappeared on foot from his residence during the early morning hours of July 12, 2019. Police believe he left on his own accord and may have been suffering from a behavioral health issue.

His body was discovered in a thicket adjacent to Winston Road by a person walking their dog. The remains were transferred to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, who assisted the Delaware County coroner with the autopsy.

Police said the autopsy did not disclose signs of trauma, and there’s no indication that foul play was involved.

The investigation remains ongoing, police stated.

Keeler https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_keeler.jpg Keeler

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.