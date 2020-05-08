Alumni group established for OLSD graduates

Graduates of the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD), old and new, now have their very own alumni association thanks to the Olentangy Education Foundation (OEF). The creation of the Olentangy Alumni Association (OAA) was announced by OEF in an online letter to graduates on Monday.

“In an effort to foster and develop pride and partnership among alumni, students, and the Olentangy community, the trustees of the Olentangy Education Foundation have established the Olentangy Alumni Association,” the letter stated. “We want to keep Olentangy alumni connected to their alma mater and each other.”

Rachel Haugk, the executive director for OEF, said the focus during the initial stage of the alumni association is to build a strong alumni base that can then help to shape the association.

“The organization is in its infancy, and services will evolve as the organization grows,” Haugk said. “Right now we are focused on building a strong network of Olentangy alumni. As that network grows, we will look for guidance from alumni on what they are looking for from their organization.”

Haugk added, “I hope that alumni will share news of the new OAA with their former classmates so we can grow the organization. Given the current health crises, people are even more connected to social media. We are hopeful that one good thing to come out of this is an opportunity for Olentangy alumni to reconnect with one another and establish a foundation for a strong alumni group.”

The OAA will allow OLSD graduates to stay informed on various school events such as class reunions, as well as other community events, while also allowing graduates to reconnect with their fellow classmates.

OEF President Lisa Moore said the foundation’s existing relationship with OLSD graduates made it an appropriate place for an alumni association to take shape and facilitate growth.

“OEF is a natural organizer for the association as many OLSD alums and volunteers support our initiative through donations, sponsorships, or planned giving,” Moore said. “The most important goal right now is to capture 2020 graduates and others accessible via email and social media to begin growing and categorizing the groups by grad years and high school.”

All graduates of an Olentangy school are encouraged to join the association. Contact information to participate can be submitted by visiting www.olentangyeducationfoundation.org/alumni.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

