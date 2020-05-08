DGHD reporting new coronavirus statistics

According to a new tracking method, there are 42 active cases (confirmed and probable) of COVID-19 in Delaware County, the Delaware General Health District (DGHD) reported Friday afternoon. Seven people are currently hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 197 cases reported by the DGHD with 156 being confirmed cases, meaning there has been a positive, lab-tested result. There have also been 41 probable cases, which means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

Out of the 197 total cases, 152 (confirmed and probable) of them are recovered cases. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

The DGHD reports there are 544 people who have completed monitoring (are out of isolation/quarantine), and 153 people currently being monitored (are in isolation or quarantine).

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, 35 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic due to COVID-19.

Three people in Delaware County have died from the novel coronavirus since cases began being counted on March 18. The deaths were reported on March 29, April 7 and April 15.

The ages of those in the county who have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 50. Slightly more males than females have been confirmed, 52% to 48%.

For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, there are more than 3.9 million confirmed cases worldwide of the novel coronavirus. Of that, about a third of the cases — 1,271,775 — are in the United States. Globally, there are 272,578 deaths, with 76,368 deaths in the U.S. The U.S. has an estimated 333 million people.

The Worldometer website said that of those confirmed to have the coronavirus, 2.3 million are currently infected, and 1.3 million people have recovered. Of those who are infected, 98% of the cases are mild and 2% are serious or critical condition. The world population is 7.7 billion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states there are 22 states reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health states there are 23,016 total cases (21,969 confirmed and 1,047 probable) in Ohio, with 1,306 total deaths (1,185 confirmed and 121 probable). As of Friday afternoon, there were 4,218 people hospitalized and 1,188 ICU admissions.

The median age of those infected is 51, ages range from 1 to 106 years old, and 55% of the cases are males. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

The ODH reports Franklin County has the highest number of cases with 3,615. Cuyahoga County has the most hospitalized with 690. Lucas County has the highest death toll at 161. Marion, Pickaway, Hamilton and Mahoning counties had more than a thousand cases each.

According to the ODH, Delaware County has 199 people with COVID-19, 26 persons hospitalized, and four deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancy is because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-2.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.