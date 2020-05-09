Market shifting locations

Main Street Delaware’s Farmers Market has become a staple in the Delaware community, and starting Saturday, May 30, it will be returning, albeit in a temporary new venue.

On Monday, Main Street Delaware announced via a Facebook post that the farmers market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, rather than the traditional downtown location. The market will be located just inside the Euclid Avenue gate and will be visible from Pennsylvania Avenue.

The change of venue, which came at the recommendation of the Delaware General Health District and the City of Delaware, allows for the market to utilize more space for social distancing purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have explored several different options, and based on the needs and amenities of both our vendors and customers, we have decided that the Delaware County Fairgrounds is the best local alternative,” the post stated. “Making this change was not an easy decision, but we know that many organizations have had to make tough decisions, and we are proud to still be able to continue this resource for the community.”

“At this time they just feel that we need to start at the fairgrounds and re-evaluate every couple of weeks as to how to move forward,” Susie Bible, executive director of Main Street Delaware, told The Gazette. “The safety of the community is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”

Bibler added, “The farmers market is a popular event, especially on Saturdays, and gatherings are still being restricted at this time … creating the best, safest environment we can is the reason it was moved. There is definitely more space out there. We can spread people further and allow for more walkability than a sidewalk would allow.”

For now, the markets will be limited to just Saturdays; no Wednesday markets will be held. Bibler said that with Wednesday markets being smaller, and the move of Saturday’s markets requiring “all hands on deck,” the focus will remain on the weekend.

