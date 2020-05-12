Erosion concerns addressed at Sunbury WWTP

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the village of Sunbury’s municipal services continue to function.

“Sunbury will continue to deliver essential services to our residents,” the village states on its website. In addition, police operations will continue. However, the following facilities are currently closed to public access: Sunbury Town Hall, Sunbury Administrative Office, Sunbury Streets Department, and the Sunbury Wastewater Plant.

Despite the closures, essential village staff are availbable by phoning 740-965-2684 or email. The public is encouraged to use the village website — sunburyohio.org — to access forms and other information.

In a recent Administrator’s Report by Allen Rothermel, an earthwork project that had been backlogged due to weather is now completed at the Sunbury Wastewater Treatment Plant. Prairie Run along the fence in front and the drainage ditch in back were eroding, he said.

“In both cases, rip-rap (rubble) and soil was used to reshape the two areas and eliminate future concerns of erosion,” Rothermel wrote. “No cost overruns were encountered.”

Local Waste Service raised rates for residential trash pick up starting in April, he noted.

“Our office has fielded a number of calls about the 40% increase from $11.75 to $16.50, however, once it is explained that the refuse contract extended for five years (from 2015-2020) and the new contract is good through March 31, 2025, at rates well below average for the region, individuals have been understanding,” Rothermel wrote.

Sunbury Village Council has been meeting virtually since April 8, and residents can livestream the meetings or catch up on them via Zoom. Council approved temporary public meeting requirements passed by the Ohio Legislature until the Ohio Department of Health’s “Stay at Home” Order is lifted.

Before the half-hour meeting began on April 8, Mayor Tommy Hatfield asked residents to keep the family of Jim Krebs in their prayers. “Jim Krebs passed away this week, and he’s a very special resident of Sunbury,” Hatfield said. “Jim was loved by everyone who knew him. Jim was one of our last World War II veterans.”

Hatfield also took a moment to address the public about the pandemic.

“I’m extremely proud of how our employees and the community have rallied through this crisis,” Hatfield said. “Unfortunately, we’re not at the point where we can get relaxed. We will continue to focus on what our health care professionals have asked us, and that is to limit all travel that is essential for your family, please stay at home, and practice social distancing at all times and that includes in our parks and on our trails. I’d also like to thank our health care workers, our first responders — police, fire and medic.

“What makes Sunbury special is the people, and we continue to see the many civic organizations and churches all step up to assist with needs within our community.”

American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford shakes hands with Sunbury resident and WWII veteran Jim Krebs during the veterans’ breakfast at the Big Walnut Grille in Sunbury Nov. 13, 2019. Krebs passed away in April. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_Legion-111319-084.b.jpg American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford shakes hands with Sunbury resident and WWII veteran Jim Krebs during the veterans’ breakfast at the Big Walnut Grille in Sunbury Nov. 13, 2019. Krebs passed away in April. Courtesy Photo/File | Lenny C. Lepola https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_Sunbury.jpg Courtesy Photo/File | Lenny C. Lepola

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.