OWU art show must go on — virtually, of course

Though they aren’t on campus to exhibit their art, Ohio Wesleyan University’s graduating fine arts students have created “Becoming Visible,” an online showcase of their work.

Featuring pieces chosen by a jury of Ohio Wesleyan fine arts faculty, the exhibition includes paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, printmaking, jewelry, digital art, graphic design, and other art created by this year’s 16 graduating fine arts seniors.

Their senior art show, an OWU tradition, will debut at 5 p.m. May 15 with a live virtual opening and tour conducted by the students in collaboration with Erin Fletcher, director of Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum. The exhibit was created in collaboration with OWU Libraries and uses the Omeka software system. Visit www.owu.edu/BecomingVisible to learn more about the exhibit and to link to the live opening.

Graduating senior Jesse Sailer said the exhibit’s title was selected before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has a deeper meaning for the emerging artists.

“Each student’s work is a reflection of how they have grown into their own and found their personal voice during their years at Ohio Wesleyan University,” Sailer said. “Although unforeseen circumstances hindered the ability for the senior class to have an in-museum and in-person exhibition, through preservation and dedication, faculty and students alike were able to put together the following virtual art show for your viewing pleasure.”

Cameron Jaudzems, of Ostrander, states, “A large portion of my work is three-dimensional, focusing in sculpture. … I have a deep fascination for mechanical objects and motor vehicles. … This also extends into my two-dimensional works in photography and printmaking. … I hope to draw people to appreciate the value of craftsmanship in what are typically factory productions.”

Created in 1864, Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Fine Arts was one of America’s first college art departments. Today, it offers both Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degrees. Learn more about the department, its majors and minors, and its faculty at www.owu.edu/finearts. Learn more about OWU’s Ross Art Museum at www.owu.edu/ross or connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RossArtMuseum.

Ohio Wesleyan's fine arts seniors will debut their graduation exhibit with a virtual tour May 15. The students include Cheyenne Hall, whose painting, "Stillness," is part of the show.

