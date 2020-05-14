State signs off on property tax extensions

Delaware County officials announced Monday they have received approval from Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeffrey McClain and the Ohio Department of Taxation for an extension of property tax payment deadlines in the county.

The deadline for real property tax collections has been moved from July 10 to Aug. 20. The deadline for manufactured-home tax collections has been moved from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31.

Late last month, County Treasurer Michael Ringle and County Auditor George Kaitsa submitted their requests for the extensions. The initiative marked the second phase of economic-recovery assistance that Delaware County officials have developed for their residents and business owners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thankful to Commissioner McClain for granting Delaware County’s requests,” Ringle said. “These extensions will be a vital link in helping our residents and businesses make ends meet.”

“Treasurer Ringle and I appreciate the assistance provided by Commissioner McClain by granting our request,” Kaitsa added. “The extension will help Delaware County’s residents and commercial businesses with additional time to pay their property taxes as we start the recovery from the COVID pandemic.”

Ringle also reminded property owners that if they know they will miss the now-extended deadlines, they should contact his office to file a Penalty Remission Application in order to avoid accruing late fees. The form can be found online at treasurer.co.delaware.oh.us/forms/ or by calling the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office at 740-833-2480.

Other recovery efforts by county officials have included awarding an $89,000 grant to the United Way of Delaware County’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, launching a Small Business Assistance Program that provides free business counseling, and creating an Economic Recovery Advisory Team.

Jeff Benton, president of the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, lauded the property tax extension news.

“Commissioners Barb Lewis, Gary Merrell and I are indeed gratified that the Ohio Department of Taxation moved so quickly to help us help our residents and business owners,” Benton said. “We look forward to rolling out more economic-recovery initiatives in the very near future.”

For more information about Delaware County’s economic-recovery assistance initiatives, visit the Delaware County Economic Development website at economicdevelopment.co.delaware.oh.us/covid-19/.

Submitted by Delaware County.

