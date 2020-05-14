Active cases of COVID-19 stand at 56

The Delaware General Health District reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, there were 56 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County, compared to 53 active cases at the same time Monday. Active means confirmed and probable cases.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the DGHD reports there have been 242 total cases, up from 221 cases on Monday and 197 on May 8. Of these cases, 181 are confirmed and 61 are probable. Confirmed means there has been a positive, lab-tested result. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

Fortunately, there are 183 people who have recovered from the infectious disease, up from 165 on Monday. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

The DGHD reports there are 611 people who have completed monitoring (are out of isolation/quarantine) and 169 people currently being monitored (are in isolation or quarantine). There have been 37 people hospitalized, with six still in the hospital. Three people in Delaware County have died from the novel coronavirus since cases began being counted on March 18. The deaths were reported on March 29, April 7 and April 15.

The ages of those in the county who have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 50. Slightly more males than females have been confirmed, 53% to 47%. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 4.4 million infections worldwide from the novel coronavirus, up from 4.1 million on Monday and 3.9 million on May 8. Nearly one-third — more than 1.4 million confirmed cases — are in the United States.

More than 1.5 million people have recovered, led by the U.S. with 243,430 people. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. The most confirmed cases, hospitalizations, tests, recoveries and deaths in the U.S. are all in New York state.

Globally, there are 300,074 confirmed deaths, again led by the U.S. with 84,985. Nearly 10 million people have been tested in the U.S., and Ohio has administered the 14th-most tests, 225,854.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states there are 28 states reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio. That’s up from 24 states on Monday. Nine states have more than 40,000 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Thursday that there are 26,357 total cases in Ohio, with 1,534 deaths and 4,718 hospitalizations.

The median age of those infected is 50, with ages ranging from 1 to 108 years old, and 54% of the cases are males. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

All counties in the state are reporting at least three cases of the coronavirus. Franklin County has the highest number of cases with 4,227, followed by Cuyahoga at 3,066 and Marion at 2,431. Pickaway, Hamilton, Lucas and Mahoning had more than a thousand cases each.

Cuyahoga has the most people in the hospital with 799, and Lucas has lost the most lives to the infectious disease at 195.

According to the ODH, Delaware County has 240 people with COVID-19, 29 persons hospitalized, and four deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancy is because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-5.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.