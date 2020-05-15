DGHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

The Delaware General Health District reported Friday afternoon that two county residents recently passed due to COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll in the county to five.

“Sadly, two more deaths have been reported to the health district,” states a post on the DGHD Facebook page. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family members at this time.”

The deaths are the first reported by the health district since mid-April. Prior to Friday’s announcement, the first three deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported on March 28, April 7 and April 15.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the DGHD reports there have been 246 total cases in the county. Of these cases, 185 are confirmed and 61 are probable.

Confirmed means there has been a positive, lab-tested result. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

The DGHD reports that as of Friday afternoon, there have been 182 recovered cases (confirmed and probable), while there are currently 59 active cases that are either confirmed or probable.

To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

Additionally, the DGHD reports there are 611 people who have completed monitoring (are out of isolation/quarantine) and 184 people currently being monitored (are in isolation or quarantine). There have been 38 people hospitalized, with seven still in the hospital.

As for the confirmed and probable cases in the county, the health district’s epidemic intelligence report shows 24.7% of them involve health care workers, 6% are first responders, and 31.4% had pre-existing medical conditions.

In regard to cases by age groups, slightly more than 25% are individuals between the ages of 40-49, while roughly 17% involve people between the ages of 20-29. The third highest age group is those between 50 and 59, which accounts for 15% of the county’s cases.

When it comes to hospitalizations, nearly 35% of the admissions have been individuals over the age of 80, while the 50-59 age group accounts for the second highest percentage of hospitalizations in the county at just about 20%.

The complete epidemic intelligence report can be viewed at delawarehealth.org.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

