DCRPC honors members

At its final monthly meeting of 2019, the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission honored several of its representatives and alternates.

Individuals who have represented member communities for at least 10 years were presented with certificates. In all, the following sixteen individuals were honored, most of whom have been active participants through the years:

• William Thurston, Oxford Township representative for 45 years

• Bonnie Newland, Thompson Township representative for for 31 years

• Chris Bauserman, Delaware County representative for 28 years

• Fred Fowler, Code Compliance representative for 27 years

• Tom Hopper, Village of Galena representative for 23 years

• Steve Burke, Health District representative for 19 years

• Doug Riedel Delaware County Engineer alternate for 16 years

• Mike Dattilo, Trenton Township representative for 15 years

• Doug Price, Troy Township representative for 15 years

• Dave Jackson, Harlem Township alternate for 14 years

• Bob Talbott, Kingston Township alternate for 12 years

• Sharon Hough, Delaware Township representative for 11 years

• Dave Stites, Kingston Township representative for 11 years

• Jeff George, Berkshire Township representative for 10 years

• Hal Clase, Marlboro Township representative for 10 years

• James Hatten, Oxford Township alternate for 10 years

Since announcing that he would be retiring from the DCRPC, William (Bill) Thurston received special honor after his 45 years of service. Thurston was an active member in the commission, serving as vice chairman and chairman in the late ’80s/early ’90s, and as a dependable voice representing Oxford Township.

Thurston was presented with an engraved clock for his service.

Bill Thurston (center) of Oxford Township receives a plaque for his 45 years of service on the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_Bill-Thurston.jpg Bill Thurston (center) of Oxford Township receives a plaque for his 45 years of service on the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission. Courtesy photo

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission.

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission.