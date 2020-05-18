COVID-19 death toll stands at 7 in county

Two people in Delaware County died from COVID-19 over the weekend, the Delaware General Health District reported Monday, bringing the total to seven.

“Sadly, two more deaths were reported to the health district over the weekend,” the DGHD said on its Facebook page. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this time of loss.”

Two deaths due to the novel coronavirus were also reported by the health district Friday. Prior to that announcement, the DGHD had gone a month without reporting a COVID-19 death.

As of Monday, the DGHD is counting 200 confirmed cases and 64 probable cases for 264 total cases. Confirmed means there has been a positive, lab-tested result. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

The health district is reporting that of the 264 cases, 66 are active cases (confirmed and probable) of the novel coronavirus, up from 56 on May 14. In addition, 191 people have recovered from the virus. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

There have been 655 people who have completed monitoring and are out of isolation/quarantine; and there are 184 people currently being monitored and are in isolation/quarantine. Four people are currently hospitalized.

The ages of those in the county who have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 50. Slightly more males than females have been confirmed, 53% to 47%. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of 2 p.m. Monday, there were more than 4.7 million infections worldwide from the novel coronavirus. The U.S. has nearly 1.5 millon confirmed cases.

More than 1.6 million people have recovered, led by the U.S. with 272,265 people. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. The most confirmed cases, hospitalizations, tests, recoveries and deaths in the U.S. are all in New York state.

Globally, there are 316,898 confirmed deaths, again led by the U.S. with 89,666. More than 11 million people have been tested in the U.S., and Ohio has administered the 14th-most tests, 264,462.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 29 states are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio. Nine states are reporting more than 40,000 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Monday that there are 28,454 total cases in Ohio, with 1,657 deaths and 4,998 hospitalizations.

The median age of those infected is 50, with ages ranging from 1 to 108 years old, and 53% of the cases are males. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases with 4,574, followed by Cuyahoga at 3,410, Marion at 2,513, Hamilton at 2,082, and Pickaway at 2,021 cases. In addition, Lucas, Mahoning and Summit counties each had more than a thousand cases. All counties have reported cases, and Meigs has the least with three.

Cuyahoga has the most people in the hospital with 871, and Lucas has lost the most lives to the infectious disease at 207.

According to the ODH, Delaware County has 263 people with COVID-19, 30 persons hospitalized, and nine deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancy is because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Neighboring counties had the following totals: Licking had 190 cases and 35 hospitalized and eight deaths, Morrow had 98 cases and 6 hospitalized and one death, Union had 37 cases and three hospitalized and no deaths, Knox had 22 cases and six hospitalized and one death.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

