Plans for new school revealed

Following the recent approval of Olentangy Local Schools’ ballot measure, plans are moving forward for the eventual construction of two new elementary schools and a new middle school.

During the Olentangy Local Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday, a $2,817,654 contract was approved for Robertson Construction Services, Inc. to serve as the construction manager at risk for the first new elementary construction. The new building is estimated to encompass approximately 82,000 square feet and will be modeled after the design used for the district’s Heritage Elementary School.

Also approved was a $235,000 contract to retain the services of Construction Analysis LLC as the district’s representative in the construction.

OLSD Superintendent Mark Raiff said during the meeting that Construction Analysis, owned by Bill O’Sullivan, has represented the district in the construction of Liberty, Orange, and Berlin high schools, as well as other district projects.

“We’re really fortunate to have (O’Sullivan) involved in our projects,” Raiff told the board. “He’s instrumental in getting our projects done under budget and on time.”

Locations for the new schools have not yet been announced, although Raiff said an announcement is “forthcoming.” District documents show Peachblow Road as the proposed site for the first elementary school, and the Delaware County auditor’s GIS (geographic information system) map identifies the Peachblow Road location as a future building site of a “New Olentangy Elementary.”

The parcel is located on the south side of Peachblow Road, between Glenn Parkway and Piatt Road, and has a North Road address. OLSD documents show the school property would encompass 25.44 acres of the parcel, and plans are noted for North Road to be extended north from Shanahan Road to Peachblow Road. The school would be accessed from North Road.

Kenney Asset Management, who owns the entire 145-acre parcel, has agreed to donate land on the parcel for the school’s construction. During Thursday’s board meeting, the district approved a license agreement with the company accepting the donation. According to the agreement, Kenney Asset Management will subdivide the parcel, and documents show a subdivision to be called “Berlin Meadows” to be developed south of the school site.

While Raiff would not commit to announcing the Peachblow Road location, he said the addition of the land is “another addition in our pipeline.” He identified two locations near Sawmill Parkway, north of Liberty High School, as well as a site north of Curve Road and Berlin High School as other options in that pipeline.

Raiff said the lease agreement with Kenney Asset Management has been “a long time coming,” and they are “happy to have that done.”

During Thursday’s Olentangy Local Schools Board of Education meeting, contracts were signed and plans were presented for a new elementary school proposed to be built in Berlin Township on Peachblow Road in the area shown to the left of the utility pole. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1__DSC1089.jpg During Thursday’s Olentangy Local Schools Board of Education meeting, contracts were signed and plans were presented for a new elementary school proposed to be built in Berlin Township on Peachblow Road in the area shown to the left of the utility pole. Pictured is the proposed site access plan for a new Olentangy elementary school. The plan shows a North Road extension (outlined in blue) leading from Peachblow Road to the school parcel, which is outlined in green. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_Olentangy-Map-page-001.jpg Pictured is the proposed site access plan for a new Olentangy elementary school. The plan shows a North Road extension (outlined in blue) leading from Peachblow Road to the school parcel, which is outlined in green.

Peachblow Road site proposed

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.