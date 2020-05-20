Big Walnut planning July 25 commencement

For now, Big Walnut High School’s Class of 2020 plans to have its graduation ceremony in the football stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25.

“Please understand, it is our strongest desire to give our class of 2020 graduates the commencement ceremony and celebration they have asked for,” Big Walnut Local Schools states in a recently-issued Senior Reminders letter.

“We are doing everything in our power to plan these events for the end of July, but as you know, our guidelines, recommendations and directives are changing almost daily,” the district’s letter states. “We are currently in the midst of creating a plan for an in-person graduation ceremony and submitting it to our local authorities/agencies for approval. Should we not be able to have an in-person ceremony, we will promise to plan a memorable and meaningful alternative celebration for our graduates.”

Originally, seniors were supposed to graduate Saturday, May 16.

This week, senior students are going back to the high school to pick up any remaining personal belongings. They are also returning school items such as Chromebooks, chargers, textbooks and uniforms. However, they will not be able to enter the building.

On Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, seniors will be picking up their caps and gowns. Students with last names A-K are asked to arrive at the school between 9 a.m. and noon on May 27, while students with last names L-z are asked to arrive between 3 and 6 p.m. May 28.

Seniors unable to stop by during their assigned times are asked to come on the alternate day.

During the pickup times, students will receive their caps, gowns, and tassels ordered through Jostens. They will also receive any honor cords or medals earned.

The district is asking all seniors, prior to their pickup times, to complete their exit survey, return all school materials, and settle all financial obligations with the school.

Big Walnut’s graduation rehearsal and breakfast is currently scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, July 24. It should be over by 11 a.m. Rehearsal is mandatory for seniors, and failure to attend will result in not being able to participate in the commencement.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

