Trustees OK Berlin Meadows subdivision

Berlin Meadows was recently approved by the Berlin Township Board of Trustees.

Plans for the development began in 2017 and went through many changes from the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission. It will be located between Shanahan and Peachblow roads west of the railroad tracks, with an extension of North Road being constructed from Shanahan to Peachblow. It is west of Evans Farm and near U.S. Route 23 in the southern gateway of the township.

The trustees’ meeting minutes state the 182-acre, 336-lot development includes an elementary school (Olentangy), 6.9 miles of sidewalks and 3 miles of bike paths, a dog park, pavilion, pool and clubhouse, open recreation and commercial areas. The 16-acre commercial portion would consist of seven lots with restricted hours.

The site is also near Berlin and Olentangy high schools, Shanahan Middle School and Heritage Elementary School, Columbus State Community College and the Delaware Area Career Center.

According to documents related to the project, “The project shall be completed in seven phases, each phase will take approximately 12-18 months to complete construction.” In addition, “Phase 1 of the single family subdivision shall begin in mid to late 2020 and take 12-18 months to complete. Future phases shall commence shortly thereafter of completion of Phase 1 and take an additional 12-18 months to complete.”

During a township meeting earlier this year, Trustee Ron Bullard also said there will be an architectural review board established in response to the proposed Berlin Business Park. The board will have five members, which include a trustee and a certified architect. Trustee Ken O’Brien said he would like the members to serve for five years, similar to the Zoning Commission.

Bullard said he met with residents about Berlin Business Park.

In other township business, the trustees approved the following measures on Feb. 10:

• Shared services with Orange Township for an auto mechanic

• Purchasing a sonar unit for the rescue boat

• Appointing Christina Little as BZC alternate

An example of a home in Berlin Meadows. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_berlin-meadows-sample-home.jpg An example of a home in Berlin Meadows. Courtesy drawing | Berlin Twp.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.