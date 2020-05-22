COVID-19 tests to be offered by DGHD May 28

The Delaware General Health District will be offering COVID-19 testing for individuals with symptoms who are without health insurance or a primary care provider.

The testing clinic is from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at a location within Delaware city limits, the DGHD announced on its Facebook page.

Testing is by appointment only. No walk-ups will be accepted.

To reserve a spot, visit www.delawarehealth.org/covid-19 and fill out the form under COVID-19 testing.

The health district states COVID-19 symptoms include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat.

Two more people have died from COVID-19 this week, the DGHD reported Friday, bringing the total to nine in Delaware County.

The deaths were reported on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Sadly, another death has been reported to the health district,” the DGHD stated on its Facebook page Thursday. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this time of loss.”

Four people died from the novel coronavirus last week after the agency had gone a month without reporting a death.

Of the 283 total cases counted by the DGHD, 216 are confirmed (a positive, lab-tested result) and 67 are probable (exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19). There have been 205 people who have recovered, meaning they have been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

That means there are 69 active cases, with four people currently hospitalized. There are 202 people currently being monitored, and 684 people who have completed isolation/quarantine.

In total there have been 40 hospitalizations, ages have ranged from 1 to 90, with a median age of 45. Now there are slightly more females than males that have been confirmed, 52% to 48%. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of 4 p.m. Friday, there were more than 5.1 million infections worldwide from the novel coronavirus, up from 4.7 million on Monday. The U.S. has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases.

Nearly 2 million people have recovered worldwide, led by the U.S. with 298,418 people. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. The most confirmed cases, hospitalizations, tests, recoveries and deaths in the U.S. are all in New York state.

Globally, there are 335,418 confirmed deaths, again led by the U.S. with 95,276. More than 13 million people have been tested in the U.S., and Ohio is back up to 13th-most tests, 299,078.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 29 states are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio. Nine states are reporting more than 40,000 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Friday that there are 30,794 total cases in Ohio, with 1,872 deaths and 5,379 hospitalizations.

The median age of those infected is 50, with ages ranging from 1 to 109 years old, and 53% of the cases are males. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases with 4,996, followed by Cuyahoga at 3,762, Marion at 2,581, Hamilton at 2,279, Lucas at 2,071 and Pickaway at 2,033 cases. In addition, Mahoning and Summit counties each had more than a thousand cases. All counties have reported at least five cases.

Cuyahoga has the most people in the hospital with 954, and Lucas has lost the most lives to the infectious disease at 218.

According to the ODH, Delaware County has 282 people with COVID-19, 31 persons hospitalized, and 11 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Neighboring counties had the following totals: Licking had 200 cases, 38 hospitalized and 10 deaths; Morrow had 103 cases, eight hospitalized and one death; Union had 40 cases, three hospitalized and no deaths; and Knox had 23 cases, six hospitalized and one death.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-8.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.