Remembering America’s fallen heroes

Jim Crosbie folds an American flag during the ceremony.

U.S. Army veteran John Crouse plays “Taps,” which can be heard in the taped ceremony to be shared Monday by the City of Delaware.

In memory of the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 performs a rifle volley near the Veterans West section at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Bruce Yerian, who serves as chaplain of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095, speaks during a ceremony held May 12 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware. The taped Memorial Day ceremony will be posted to the City of Delaware’s YouTube page and social media sites at 10 a.m. Monday.