Grad ceremony for the ages

Buckeye Valley High School Principal Jim Albanese presents Leah Boyce with her dipolma while Superintendent Andy Miller waits to hand her the class flower during Friday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony held as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 57th annual BVHS Commencement took place virtually Saturday and was broadcast on YouTube.

After receiving her diploma Friday, Buckeye Valley senior Donatella DiRocco shares a moment with Superintendent Andy Miller, who presented each senior with the class flower during the drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Buckeye Valley senior Miriam Church poses for a photo before dropping off her books Friday.

Senior Logan Adkins walks past a balloon display featuring Buckeye Valley’s school colors moments before receiving his diploma.

With her diploma in hand, Buckeye Valley senior Mackenzie Furches shares an elbow bump with Principal Jim Albanese.

Senior Lauren Burke makes her way down the sidewalk at Buckeye Valley High School Friday, moments before receiving her diploma.

Senior Andrew Anthony returns several books during Friday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Senior Demetrius Bradley waits for the all clear at the book collection station. Students were asked to return all textbooks and library books during Friday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Senior Charles Daily makes his way toward the final and most important stop of all during Friday’s ceremony — the diploma station.

Senior Sydney Alexander arrived at Friday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony in a Cadillac Escalade stretch limo.