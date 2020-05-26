DGHD reporting 11 COVID-19 deaths in county

Two more people died from COVID-19 over the weekend, the Delaware General Health District reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the infectious disease to 11 in Delaware County.

“Sadly, two more deaths were reported to the health district over the weekend,” the DGHD stated Tuesday in a Facebook post. “We send our heartfelt condolences to both families during this time of loss.”

There are currently 66 active cases in the county, meaning those who are confirmed (a positive, lab-tested result) and probable (exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19). That number is derived from adding 230 confirmed cases and the 69 probable cases, then subtracting the 222 people who have recovered, and the deceased.

The health district also reports six people are currently hospitalized, and 44 have been hospitalized since March 18. There are 737 people who have completed monitoring and are out of isolation, and 197 people currently being monitored and are in quarantine. The ages have ranged from 1 to 90, with a median age of 45. Now there are slightly more females than males that have been confirmed, 52% to 48%. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

There were 283 total cases reported as of Friday by the DGHD. Also on Friday, there were 205 people who had recovered, meaning they had been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there were more than 5.5 million infections worldwide from the novel coronavirus, up from 4.7 million on May 18. The U.S. has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, more than the next six nations (Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France) combined. Other countries with more 80,000 cases are Germany, Turkey, India, Iran, Peru, Canada, and the nation of origin, China.

More than 2.2 million people have recovered worldwide, led by the U.S. with 379,157 people. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. The most confirmed cases, hospitalizations, tests, recoveries and deaths in the U.S. are all in New York state.

Globally, there are 348,224 confirmed deaths, again led by the U.S. with 98,584. More than 14 million people have been tested in the U.S., which includes 330,334 in Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 30 states are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio. Eleven states are now reporting more than 40,000 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Tuesday that there are 33,006 total cases in Ohio (up from 30,794 on Friday), with 2,002 deaths and 5,579 hospitalizations.

The median age of those infected is 49, with ages ranging from 1 to 109 years old, and 53% of the cases are males. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 5,414, followed by Cuyahoga at 4,060, Marion at 2,623, Hamilton at 2,492, Lucas at 2,152, and Pickaway at 2,046 cases. In addition, Mahoning and Summit counties each had more than a thousand cases. All 88 Ohio counties have reported at least five cases.

Cuyahoga has had the most people in the hospital with 999, and Franklin now has lost the most lives to the infectious disease at 239.

According to the ODH, Delaware County has had 302 COVID-19 cases, 33 persons hospitalized, and 13 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Delaware’s neighboring counties had the following totals: Licking had 214 cases, 38 hospitalized and 10 deaths; Morrow had 104 cases, eight hospitalized and one death; Union had 46 cases, three hospitalized and no deaths; and Knox had 23 cases, six hospitalized and one death.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The Delaware General Health District will be offering COVID-19 testing for individuals with symptoms who are without health insurance or a primary care provider. The testing clinic is from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at a location within Delaware city limits, the DGHD announced on its Facebook page.

Testing is by appointment only. No walk-ups will be accepted.

To reserve a spot, visit www.delawarehealth.org/covid-19 and fill out the form under COVID-19 testing.

The health district states COVID-19 symptoms include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat.

