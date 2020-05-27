Public comment sought on Genoa PD

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will be evaluating the Genoa Township Police Department virtually today and Thursday.

CALEA requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. Verification by the team that the Genoa Township Police Department meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence. The agency was first awarded accreditation in 2013 and will seek its third accreditation award.

Due to the COVID-19 national emergency, the Genoa Township Police Department’s CALEA accreditation assessment has been rescheduled to a virtual process. As part of the virtual assessment, there will be a call-in session today for agency employees and the public to offer comments about the Genoa Township Police Department by calling 614-568-2075. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m., must be limited to 10 minutes, and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Genoa Township Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_Genoa-Township-1.jpeg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by Genoa Township.

Information for this story was provided by Genoa Township.