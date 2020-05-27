Hayes holds drive-thru grad ceremony

Hayes Principal Ric Stranges shares a moment with Coralynne Brady and her dog.

Mary Grace Duffy, the student member of the Delaware City Schools Board of Education, was the first student to receive a diploma Saturday morning.

J’Von Cain and Hayes Principal Ric Stranges exchange an elbow bump during Saturday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony held at Delaware Hayes High School.

Maddie Exum waives to Delaware City Schools Board of Education members after receiving her diploma.

Gustavo Alfaro celebrates during Saturday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Everett Beach greets district staff, who lined the sidewalk around Hayes High School.

Arionna Avant waives to Superintendent Heidi Kegley, who congratulated students as they exited the drive-thru graduation ceremony.

With diploma in hand, Sydney Bashline waves as she exits the high school parking lot.