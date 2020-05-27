Posted on by

Hayes holds drive-thru grad ceremony


Hayes Principal Ric Stranges shares a moment with Coralynne Brady and her dog.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Mary Grace Duffy, the student member of the Delaware City Schools Board of Education, was the first student to receive a diploma Saturday morning.


Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

J’Von Cain and Hayes Principal Ric Stranges exchange an elbow bump during Saturday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony held at Delaware Hayes High School.


Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Maddie Exum waives to Delaware City Schools Board of Education members after receiving her diploma.


Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Gustavo Alfaro celebrates during Saturday’s drive-thru graduation ceremony.


Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Everett Beach greets district staff, who lined the sidewalk around Hayes High School.


Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Arionna Avant waives to Superintendent Heidi Kegley, who congratulated students as they exited the drive-thru graduation ceremony.


Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

With diploma in hand, Sydney Bashline waves as she exits the high school parking lot.


Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

