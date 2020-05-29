DGHD: Total COVID-19 cases nearing 315

The Delaware General Health District reported Friday there have been 314 reported cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the DGHD noted there were 237 confirmed cases of the infectious disease, which means those people had a positive, lab-tested result. There were 77 probable cases, meaning people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The health district states COVID-19 symptoms include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat.

No additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the county have been reported this week by the DGHD. Also, the number of active cases has dropped from a high of 71 a week ago to 62 on Friday.

DGHD data shows there are 241 people who have recovered, meaning they have been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

Since reporting began on March 18, there have been 45 total hospitalizations. Currently, five people are hospitalized. There are 791 people who have completed monitoring and are out of quarantine, and 179 people currently being monitored and are in isolation.

A map issued weekly by the DGHD shows the more populous townships and municipalities of the county tend to have the most cases.

The median age continues to drop and is now 34, yet the ages still range from 1 to 90. There are slightly more females than males that have been confirmed to have had COVID-19, 52% to 48%. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Friday morning, there were more than 5.8 million infections from the novel coronavirus. The United States has more than 1.7 million confirmed cases, nearly four times more than the second-most nation, Brazil. Other countries with more 80,000 cases are, in order: Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, India, Turkey, Iran, Peru, Canada, Chile, China, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

The U.S. passed a grim milestone this week, with 101,706 deaths from the global pandemic. This is nearly one-third of the total global deaths, which stands at 361,270. Nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. have recovered, and 2.4 million have recovered worldwide. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. More than 15 million people have been tested in the U.S., and Ohio remains the 14th-most tested, with 360,012. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 31 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio. Eleven states are reporting more than 40,000 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Friday there were 34,566 total cases in Ohio, with 2,131 deaths and 5,947 hospitalizations.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 5,674 and the most deaths at 256. Cuyahoga has the second-most cases at 4,318 and the most hospitalizations at 1,086. Other counties with more than a thousand cases are Marion at 2,657, Hamilton at 2,603, Lucas at 2,202, Pickaway at 2,050, Mahoning at 1,405 and Summit with 1,380. All 88 Ohio counties have reported at least five cases.

The ODH reports Delaware County has 320 people with COVID-19, 36 persons hospitalized, and 13 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Delaware’s neighboring counties had the following totals as of Friday afternoon: Licking had 230 cases, 38 hospitalized and 10 deaths; Morrow had 105 cases, eight hospitalized and one death; Union had 51 cases, five hospitalized and one death; and Knox had 24 cases, six hospitalized and one death.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-10.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.