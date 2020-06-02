Subdivision to be built on old golf course

The old Sunbury Golf Course will become a subdivision called Rolling Hills.

Just east of Golf Course Road, Rolling Hills will consist of 150 single-family lots on about 67.5 acres. Rockford Homes will be the developer. Connections are proposed to Sunbury Meadows at Clover Street off Saffron Drive and to a future development.

The Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission approved the preliminary plat at its meeting on April 27.

Although the name is new, the Rolling Hills project has been in the works for a while. In 2016, the former golf course was zoned to a Planned Residential Development. The zoning expired in 2019, so the planning and zoning commission approved the unchanged application in December 2019, and Sunbury Council approved the zoning again on Feb. 7.

In other Sunbury news, the municipal office at 9 E. Granville St. is now open to the public again as of Monday.

“The office was previously closed to walk-in traffic and was by appointment only due to COVID-19,” the village’s website states. “We ask that you practice social distancing when in the building and continue to utilize our drop box for utility payments.”

The Mud Run Eagle Dash that had been scheduled for May 31 at Freedom Park was canceled. In addition, the Sunbury Farmers’ Market on the square has been postponed until Aug. 1. However, “Frozen Two,” the Movie on the Square for 9 p.m. Friday, is still on the schedule.

“The past couple of months have been tough on all of us in so many ways,” wrote John Fox, executive director of the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce, in an email. “However, slowly but surely, restrictions are lifting to a certain extent.”

The chamber has sent COVID-19 updates to its members on a regular basis. These email updates include links, blogs and resources.

“Plans are currently in motion to reschedule some chamber events that were postponed due to COVID-19,” Fox wrote. “Announcements within the next few weeks!”

The 2020 Independence Day Celebration in Sunbury is still on for the time being, according to the chamber’s website. In years past, there has been an Antiques, Arts and Crafts Fair on the Square, a parade through town, Kids Zone on the Square, Hot Dog Eating Contest, Outhouse Race at Big Walnut High School, and fireworks at dusk.

