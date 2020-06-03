Summer break has arrived

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday discussed graduation, the end of the school year, and the ongoing preparations for next year.

The board began its meeting by reading a statement from the leadership of one of the district’s unions — the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE).

“(We) would like to wish everyone a much needed relaxing summer,” the statement said. “We hope the administrative team will take an opportunity to take some time for themselves as well. Congratulations to all of our students. We optimistically look forward to seeing everybody in August.”

Superintendent Heidi Kegley gave the board a few updates on the district and said Willis Education Center is open for student registration. She said the district has added additional safety features to make sure families and staff are safe while registering for school.

“We’re looking forward to registering incoming kindergartners and new students,” Kegley said.

Kegley also discussed graduation, which took place on May 23 in a new format to accommodate the safety needs put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“(I) wanted to thank our board members and our entire community for an amazing graduation and opportunity to celebrate safely but create a special graduation ceremony for our seniors,” Kegley said. “We are so proud of the class of 2020. They have definitely persevered through a time that is unlike anything we have experienced. Congratulations to the class of 2020, and thank you to entire community, school, and the outside community who helped make that possible.”

Kegley said that even though the school year has come to a close, the district continues to support families.

“We will continue to intentionally connect with our students and families as they need us and we need to know how they are doing over the course of the next few months,” Kegley said. “It’s our hope that they’ll continue to reach out, and we’ll be able to serve them in whatever ways they need.”

The board also approved additionally high school graduates and approved 2020 Summer Crew staff and 2020 Summer School Aged Child Care staff.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 22.

This sign congratulating the Hayes High School Class of 2020 was prominently displayed on campus during the drive-thru graduation ceremony held last month. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1__DSC0729.jpg This sign congratulating the Hayes High School Class of 2020 was prominently displayed on campus during the drive-thru graduation ceremony held last month. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

DCS superintendent reflects on unique graduation

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

