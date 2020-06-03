SourcePoint to begin accepting grant requests

Applications will soon be available for the 2021 funding of community programs that serve Delaware County residents ages 55 and older. SourcePoint annually awards funding to local service organizations to help address the diverse needs of the county’s older population.

The 2021 grant application process begins with a mandatory applicant conference on Thursday, June 11. Any organization interested in applying for funding should contact Jackie Haight at jhaight@MySourcePoint.org or 740-203-2435 prior to the conference, which will be virtual this year.

Three types of grants are available for the coming year, including general grants for ongoing program requests of greater than $10,000, mini grants for ongoing program requests of $10,000 or less, and innovative grants for new program requests of $10,000 or less. Any program that addresses issues affecting older adults in Delaware County is encouraged to apply for funding.

SourcePoint helps fund existing programs in the county as a cost-effective, efficient way to address the various needs of older adults in the community. Each year, SourcePoint’s board of directors and other community stakeholders review grant applications and award funding to those organizations that help broaden the scope of services available to local seniors. The Delaware County senior services levy makes this grant funding available.

2021 grant applications will be available at MySourcePoint.org/grant-applications on Monday, June 8. All applications are due by Friday, July 24. Submission instructions will also be posted on the web page.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

