Fireworks, concert postponed in Delaware

Because of state restrictions on large attendance events amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Independence Day concert and fireworks in the city of Delaware have been postponed indefinitely.

The annual July 4 parade, organized by Citizens for The Fourth, had previously been canceled.

“We don’t foresee the state of Ohio’s large gathering requirements being reduced significantly enough by early July to allow for our community’s Independence Day celebrations,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said. “We are disappointed that we are not able to celebrate July 4 with our traditional fireworks display.”

The decision comes after the governor’s office on May 30 extended through July 1 state restrictions on public gatherings to 10 people or fewer because of public health concerns.

The state has said large gatherings in Ohio are in the last phase of the reopening process, and it is uncertain when those restrictions will be lifted.

Delaware’s concert and fireworks annually draw more than 25,000 people downtown and to the Ohio Wesleyan University campus area.

Central Ohio Symphony Executive Director Warren Hyer said, “It is disappointing as this will be the first time in 35 years that the orchestra has not performed on the fourth. We always see this concert as our thank you to the community for its support and to celebrate the true meaning of America. We share the same concerns as the city and are working to make sure that when we return soon that it is safe for the public and our musicians.”

If the threat from the virus declines enough that state restrictions are modified, fireworks and the concert might be held on a yet-to-be determined 2020 date.

The City of Delaware will continue to work with the Symphony and provide updates as needed.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

