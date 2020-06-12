No July 4 events on square

SUNBURY — In a village that takes special pride in its patriotic holiday celebrations, there will be no Fourth of July activities on the square due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now we are not allowed to host a parade due to social distancing,” the Big Walnut Civic Association (BWCA) posted June 8 on social media. “This should be no surprise. However, we are working on alternative plans for a similar activity, stay tuned.”

Typically, people would line the streets around the square and watch the parade, then stay afterwards for fun family activities. Later in the day, they would arrive at Big Walnut High School and watch the fireworks.

“The issue is mass crowds versus controlled crowds (one of the issues with a parade),” the BWCA states. “We are not the ones making the rules, we are to follow them and not jeopardize our community’s safety. We have been meeting weekly to ensure guidelines and the safety measures can be met in order to host our fireworks display. Please be patient, this isn’t anything we the Civic, the police, fire, or mayor and council can control. We are all committed to having this if we can.”

An association event that was supposed to take place on the square last week was moved. The June 5 outdoor movie was successfully held as a drive-in at Sunbury Christian Church, and the BWCA stated social distancing guidelines were followed. The association is hoping to be back on the square for the outdoor movie scheduled for July 10.

Another BWCA event is Summer Sizzle in August.

“We have no idea what the orders will look like by then,” a social media post by the volunteer organization states. “We are not worried, we have three plans already established. We love this event and love that it brings our community together for one last summer hurrah.”

Also in the village, Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Fox said he is resigning, effective Friday, June 12.

“During my time at the chamber, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to experience the growth of this great community and have met many wonderful people dedicated to continually improving the business climate and quality of life in eastern Delaware County,” Fox wrote in an email to chamber members. “The entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic here is unparalleled. Your support over these last for years has been greatly appreciated.”

Applicants interested in the executive director position are asked to contact Chamber Board President Wendy Weiler at wendy.weiler@hardwarehelpful.com.

These parking lots at Big Walnut High School are a good spot to watch the annual Fourth of July fireworks display for the Sunbury community. The Myers Inn across from the Village Square in Sunbury is a prime spot for watching the Fourth of July parade in an ordinary year.

Fireworks not ruled out yet

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

