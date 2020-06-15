DGHD: No county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19

As of Monday afternoon, the Delaware General Health District reports there are currently no hospitalizations in Delaware County due to the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 47 people with active cases of COVID-19 in the county, down from 50 on Friday.

The number of active cases is derived from adding the 276 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 83 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat). These 359 total cases are then subtracted from the 300 recoveries (symptom- and fever-free) and 12 deaths in the county.

The number of active cases reached a high of 71 on May 21. Since the DGHD reporting began on March 18, there have been 46 total hospitalizations. There are 1,015 people who have completed monitoring and are out of quarantine, and 135 people are currently being monitored and are in isolation.

Of the total cases, 51% are female, the median age is 38, and the age range is 1 to 90-plus. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Monday afternoon, there were more than 7.9 million people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. The world population is 7.8 billion. The United States has more than 2.1 million confirmed cases, more than twice the second-most nation, Brazil, which has 867,624.

The U.S. has had 115,896 deaths from the global pandemic. Total global deaths stand at 434,432. More than 3.8 million people have recovered worldwide, led by the U.S. with 561,816 recoveries. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 3 p.m. Monday there were 41,576 total cases. There were 2,573 deaths, 6,948 hospitalizations and 1,776 ICU admissions. The ages range from 1 to 109, with a median age of 49, and 51% of the cases are males.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 402 cases, 53 persons hospitalized and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

