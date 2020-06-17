Applicants sought for fall Citizens Sheriff Academy

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its fall 2020 Citizens Sheriff Academy.

The office reports the Citizens Sheriff Academy (CSA) of Delaware County, Ohio, is an 11-week program offered on Wednesday nights each fall. The program aims to “strengthen community relationships through education, shadowing, and hands-on learning.”

In the free program, members of the community will learn about a variety of topics related to the sheriff’s office, including law enforcement legitimacy, solving crimes, preventing crimes, corrections and jail tour, jail programming, use of force/response to resistance, public records, victim advocates, K9 unit and chaplains.

Chief Deputy David Wiseman, one of the course instructors, said the class is also a way for the office to learn from the community.

“The Citizens Sheriff Academy is an unique, up-close and personal look into the realities of law enforcement,” Wiseman said. “Equally important is what we learn from our citizens. It’s a two-way program where we provide residents with a deeper look into all aspects of a (Delaware) County Sheriff’s Office, and in turn, we learn about what our public thinks, wants, and expects of us. The interactive exercises are always a class favorite, and graduates say they like the one-on-one aspect of getting to personally know the deputies who serve them.”

Local businessman Rich Dahn, a recent graduate of the program, said he enjoyed the course.

“I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it,” Dahn said. “I will never have the privilege of walking in the shoes of a law enforcement officer, but through the Citizens Sheriff Academy, we got to see a different perspective than what is presently being portrayed. These are dedicated men and women who I promise will give you a new appreciation for what they do and how lucky we are to have them.”

Dahn said the program is a good way to see what it’s like to serve the public.

“Everyone is infallible and a genius in their living rooms or in the stands,” Dahn said. “Get involved and see what serving the public, in all of its glory, is all about. It’s fun, engaging, involved, and time very well spent.”

The office reports that upon graduation, participants can choose to serve as volunteers at various DCSO community events on an as-needed basis like the Delaware County Fair Sheriff’s Educational Cabin.

Applicants must undergo a background check and provide two references. Apply at https://sheriff.co.delaware.oh.us/citizens-sheriff-academy/.

The office noted that if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the program from being safely held this fall, then the backup plan is to hold a winter 2021 session, which would run Jan. 13 through March 24, also on Wednesday evenings.

Carol Hribar conducts a mock traffic stop on Deputy Brian Mox with the help of Deputy Joe Elverson. During the 11-week program, cadets will learn about a variety of topics related to the sheriff's office, including use of force, traffic stops, policies and training.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

