Sawmill Parkway project to begin June 22

POWELL — Work is expected to begin on the Sawmill Parkway resurfacing project Monday, June 22, weather permitting.

Crews will resurface a portion of Sawmill Parkway between Seldom Seen Road and Home Road.

Project highlights include:

• Majority of the roadway work will be done at night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Periodic lane closures will take place throughout the project; however, all lanes are required to be open during the peak travel times of 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

• This project also includes curb repairs, curb ramp improvements and repairs of the shared use path that runs along the west side of Sawmill Parkway. This work will take place during the daytime.

• Two-way traffic will be maintained on Sawmill Parkway through construction.

A majority of funding for this project came through the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s (MORPC) Attributable Funds Program, lowering the city’s cost share to 40%.

MORPC works closely with local agencies to prioritize the use of these funds to meet the needs of the local municipality and those of the entire region. Funds can be used for roads and bridges, public transit, bikeways, sidewalks and a variety of other activities.

Construction updates will be available on the city’s website.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Powell-stacked.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Powell-logo.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Powell.

Submitted by the City of Powell.