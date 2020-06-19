OhioHealth easesguest restrictionsat area hospitals

As of Tuesday, OhioHealth is now allowing one visitor per patient at all hospitals, emergency departments, surgery and invasive procedure areas, and OhioHealth Physician Group offices. Each patient will select a designated visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily.

Outpatient centers including laboratories, imaging, and rehabilitation centers will continue to not allow visitors with limited exceptions.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in an OhioHealth facility, except while eating, and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

The following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:

• Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19: No visitors allowed with exceptions for end-of-life situations.

• Patients receiving behavioral health care: No visitors allowed for behavioral health patients.

• Patients receiving end-of-life care: Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

• Patients receiving neonatal, pediatric, adolescent care: Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit.

• Visitors with disabilities who need assistance: Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.

• Maternity patients are limited to one support person, who may stay at the hospital for duration of the stay, but if they exit, they will need to re-enter next day. If the mother is a minor, she may have a parent or guardian visitor in addition to the father of the baby. Care sites with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.

This is the first easing of visitor restrictions at OhioHealth since the health system restricted all visitors on March 16.

Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place. For the latest visitor information, visit ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Delaware is home to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital at 561 W. Central Ave.

For more information, visit www.ohiohealth.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by OhioHealth.

