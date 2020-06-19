2 county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19

As of Friday afternoon, the Delaware General Health District reports there are currently two individuals hospitialized in Delaware County due to the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 50 people with active cases of COVID-19 in the county, up from 47 on Monday.

The number of active cases is derived from subtracting the 308 recoveries (symptom- and fever-free) and 12 deaths in the county from the sum of the 285 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 85 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The number of active cases reached a high of 71 on May 21. Since the DGHD reporting began on March 18, there have been 48 total hospitalizations. There are 1,072 people who have completed monitoring and are out of quarantine, and 106 people are currently being monitored and are in isolation.

Of the total cases, 51% are female, the median age is 45, and the age range is 1 to 90-plus. The median age in the deceased cases is 85. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Friday afternoon, there were more than 8.5 million people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. The world population is 7.8 billion. The United States has more than 2.2 million confirmed cases, more than twice the second-most nation, Brazil, which has 978,142.

The U.S. has had 118,758 deaths from the global pandemic. Total global deaths stand at 456,881. More than 4.2 million people have recovered worldwide, led by the U.S. with 599,115 recoveries. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Friday there were 43,731 total cases. There have been 2,667 deaths and 7,167 hospitalizations.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 412 cases, 54 persons hospitalized and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

