Helping small businesses

Olivina Taproom, 44 S. Sandusky St. in downtown Delaware, is the first grantee of the City of Delaware’s COVID-19 & Spring Flood Small Business Recovery Grant Program.

There is more good news: The deadline to apply for a grant has been extended to July 31.

To support Delaware’s business community dealing with the one-two punch of the pandemic and the May floods, the city later that month established the program. It provides an outright grant reimbursement for eligible business owners for expenses directly attributable to the COVID-19 crisis and the recent flood.

As a nonessential retailer, Olivina had to shut its doors due to COVID, limiting experience-based cooking classes for the community. When it was preparing to reopen in mid-May, the storefront suffered significant flood damage.

Delaware City Council approved the program May 26, and Olivina was the first applicant. In just three weeks, the program was able to get grant money headed Olivina’s way.

Owner Chris Schobert said, “We can’t thank the local community and the City of Delaware enough for helping us navigate through these difficult times. It has been a crazy year and with the flood we were very unsure of our future. Our damage was extensive, and a lot of recent work we put into the business was destroyed. These funds are a bright spot to an otherwise gloomy past few months, and just a wonderful example of our city, our community can rally together.”

Applications are continuing to be processed, with several award letters presented last week. Because of the continued need in the business community, the city is extending the application deadline until Friday, July 31. The program guidelines and application can be found at www.delawaremeansbusiness.com.

