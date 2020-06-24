Galena unveilsnew website;offices closed

GALENA — The village has a new website: https://galenaohio.gov/.

“Our new website is still a work in progress, with much more content to be added,” the website states. “If you don’t find what you’re seeking here, please contact the village offices at 740-965-2484. Or send email to contact@galenaohio.gov.”

In addition to tabs on the local government and work opportunities, the new website features information about things to see and do in Galena, including the historic cemetery on North Walnut Street. There’s also a link showing the difference between the village’s actual boundaries and its zip code.

“The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) zip code 43021, with its post office located in the town of Galena, covers a large service area encompassing not just village of Galena, but also portions of Trenton, Harlem, Genoa, Berlin, Berkshire, and Orange townships,” the website states.

The new website also contains a link to information concerning the village’s involvement as a Bee City USA affiliate, the first municipality in Delaware County to earn that distinction.

“We joined more than a hundred other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators,” the website states. “The objective of the Bee City USA program is to promote the conservation of pollinators, such as the many bee species, butterflies, moths, beetles, hummingbirds and others that are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90% of the world’s flowering plant species.”

This year, Galena has awarded the new solid waste contract to Rumpke Waste & Recycling after a competitive bidding process. In March, Rumpke mailed residents information on the trash schedule, which is now on Wednesdays. Service began in April.

“The best-price option that village council selected was for weekly trash collection and every-other-week recycling collection,” the website states. “This also includes Rumpke providing a 65-gallon wheeled recycling cart to each residence. Customers may also elect to rent 95-gallon trash carts from Rumpke.”

The village’s offices are closed to public walk-in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the staff is still providing essential services. Jill Love began her term as the new mayor on Jan. 1.

“To limit the spread of COVID-19, the village is holding some public meetings virtually,” the website states. “Village officials and staff will join via video conference. The public can watch the meetings live and participate remotely.”

Galena’s village hall is closed due to COVID-19, but services continue and meetings are being held virtually. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Galena-village-hall-from-parking-lot.jpg Galena’s village hall is closed due to COVID-19, but services continue and meetings are being held virtually. Gary Budzak | The Gazette This map shows Galena’s boundaries and its zip code area. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_map-43021-zip-code.jpg This map shows Galena’s boundaries and its zip code area. Courtesy image https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Galena.jpg Courtesy image

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.