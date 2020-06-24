County fair still on tap

The Delaware County Fair Board has announced plans for the 2020 fair are in full swing as organizers plan to welcome the public to the fairgrounds Sept. 19-26.

In a press release sent to The Gazette on Tuesday, Fair Board President Tom Wright states, “We are excited to continue planning for the fair while working hand-in-hand with the Delaware County Health District to ensure that we have a safe and enjoyable environment for all of our patrons.”

He went on to state the Delaware County Fair Board has every intention of holding all the staple Junior Fair shows and programming.

Additional details concerning plans for Junior Fair activities will be released once finalized, the release states.

As for the crown jewel of the Delaware County Fair, the release states the 75th running of the Little Brown Jug, which is set for Sept. 24, along with the other races featured in the fair’s five days of harness racing, will be conducted using the “Safe Return to Racing” protocols issued by the State of Ohio.

“We are wanting to create a safe environment for families and race fans to enjoy this annual tradition,” Wright added. “Ticket and spectator information will be announced by the end of July.”

To keep the public informed on decisions made in the coming weeks and months pertaining to the 2020 Delaware County Fair, updates will be posted on the fair’s website at www.delawarecountyfair.com and on its Facebook page “Delaware County Fair, Delaware Ohio.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Fair.jpg Macayla Krantz washes her horse, Baron, during the 2019 Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Horse-Fair.jpg Macayla Krantz washes her horse, Baron, during the 2019 Delaware County Fair. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.