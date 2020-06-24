Democrats announce county officers

Following two virtual reorganization meetings held May 26 and June 2, the Delaware County Democratic Party recently announced the re-election of three officers and the election of two new officers to its Executive Committee, which governs the local party.

The party’s Executive Committee re-elected by majority vote Peg Watkins, chair; Joydeep Gupta, first vice chair; and Barb Berry, secretary. Newly elected officers are Aileen Wagner, second vice chair, and Roopande Dirrig, treasurer.

“As Ohio’s fastest growing county, Delaware County plays a significant role in statewide and sometimes national politics, said Watkins, who was elected to her second term as party chair. “We are also growing in local influence, as evidenced by recent elections to local city councils. We are also one of the wealthiest counties in Ohio, and we are further enriched by the growing diversity of our population.

“Our party and its leadership reflect the community we live in,” she added. “Our new leadership is ready to use our unique skills and passions to guide our party forward, engage more Democrats in our county, and elect Democrats from local to state and, of course, the office of president of the United States.”

In a press release, the county’s Democratic Party stated it quickly adapted to operating virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic by holding regular business meetings and other events by video conference.

“We launched virtual Vote Blue Happy Hours featuring distinguished guests, including candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court, judges Jennifer Brunner and John P. O’Donnell, state Rep. Beth Liston (D-21) and candidate for state representative, Rachael Morocco,” said Watkins.

The party plans more virtual events, including training for online organizing, more visits with candidates, and creative fundraising.

“We saw a great increase in voters in our county requesting Democratic ballots in the primary this year, and we know people at home are wondering how to get more involved,” said Watkins. “Our virtual meetings offer time with fellow Democrats via livestreaming on Facebook.”

More information on party activities may be found at www.ohiodeladems.org.

