DCS to seek renewal levy

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education took the first step towards placing a renewal levy on the ballot this November and approved the renovation and expansion of the bleachers at Hayes High School during its meeting Monday.

The levy was first discussed on May 18 by District Treasurer and CFO Melissa Swearingen, who said the district would need to renew a 2010 renewal levy that will expire this year or face a deficit. Swearingen reported the levy generates $9.4 million annually.

Board President Matthew Weller stressed the levy is a “no new money” levy.

The board voted Monday during its virtual meeting to approve the first resolution placing the levy on the November ballot. Swearingen told the board in May that it would need to pass two resolutions before the August filing deadline.

The board then approved a $270,000 contract to renovate and expand the bleachers at Cornell Stadium. Principal Ric Stranges said earlier this year a new student section will be added to the bleachers, and the section will be dedicated to the class of 2020, as a way to honor the students for everything they gave up and lost during their senior year.

The board also approved a $4,350 change order for the ongoing project to replace roof drains at Carlisle Elementary School. The total cost of the project is now $435,026.57.

Additionally, the board approved a number of staffing changes, including the resignation of three School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistants: Kelsey Ferguson, Maddison McGlothlin and Phyllis Penrod. The board said Penrod has been with the district since 1976 and is retiring.

“(We) certainly thank her for her service and wish her well as she moves on to the next chapter of her life,” Weller said.

The board also approved a number of employments, including Qurat Bhutta, who will be an English Learners teacher at Woodward Elementary; Natalie Flahive, a third-grade teacher at Conger Elementary School; Sydney Kauf, an occupational therapist at Carlisle Elementary School; and Felicia Lemyre, an intervention specialist at Conger.

Monday’s meeting was the last one for Student Board Member Mary Grace Duffy, who graduated from Hayes in May.

“I want to thank you all for this opportunity,” Duffy said. “…it’s prepared me for the next four years of college and my professional life. I thank you for the support as well.”

Board members sent Duffy a card and a gift, and they thanked her for working with them for the last year.

Duffy said in January that she will be attending the College of Wooster to study environmental studies and studio art.

“Thank you Mary Grace, it’s been a pleasure,” said board member Frances O’Flaherty.

Weller added that Duffy’s replacement will be introduced at the next meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. July 13.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Delaware-City-Schools-logo.jpg Pictured are the home bleachers at Cornell Stadium on the campus of Hayes High School in Delaware. The bleachers will be renovated and expanded. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1__DSC0320.jpg Pictured are the home bleachers at Cornell Stadium on the campus of Hayes High School in Delaware. The bleachers will be renovated and expanded. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Stadium bleachers to be renovated, expanded

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.