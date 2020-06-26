City Hall to remain closed for renovations

Delaware City Hall is a downtown Delaware icon. The 83-year-old building has grown and adapted over time but has not been updated in almost 30 years.

On July 6, interior renovation work at City Hall begins. The project was adjusted to coincide with the building already being closed to public access because of the pandemic. The renovation is expected to be complete by late fall 2020.

The updates to all three floors will be respectful of the building’s history and focus on four areas: safety and security; public access and customer service; mechanical systems; and work spaces.

City Hall currently hosts nearly 40 employees in five departments. In 2019, the Planning and Community Development Department relocated from City Hall’s second floor to the second floor of the former Gazette building, now owned by the city.

“How residents and visitors navigate the building, pay their bills, meet with staff, and attend public meetings is a critical part of this. As is ensuring a municipal building that is safe and secure,” said Assistant City Manager Kyle Kridler, who is leading the project.

The Finance Department, which includes Income Tax and Utility Billing, is moving to space at Mingo Park for the duration of the project. The other City Hall departments will either continue to work from home or in temporary space at City Hall.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Delaware-Logo-3.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.