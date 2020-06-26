DGHD: Active cases of COVID-19 increase

The Delaware General Health District reported Friday its highest number of active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County.

There are 72 people considered to be active cases as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, topping the previous high of 71 on May 21. On June 17, there were 47 active cases, and the number has risen almost daily since then.

An active case means confirmed cases (people with lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (persons exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

Since the pandemic began, the DGHD reports there have been a total of 414 cases (317 confirmed and 97 probable) in the county with 12 deaths.

On a positive note, there is only one person currently hospitalized. There have been 47 total hospitalizations. A total of 330 people have recovered (they are symptom- and fever-free), and there 165 people who are currently being monitored and are in isolation or quarantine. There are 1,111 people who have completed monitoring and are out of isolation or quarantine.

Since reporting began on March 18, the DGHD states that of the 400-plus cases, the median age of the individual is 45, individuals range in age from 1 to 90, and an equal percentage of men and women have either had confirmed or probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Friday afternoon, there were more than 9.6 million people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. It was just over 9 million on Monday. The world population is 7.8 billion.

The United States has more than 2.4 million confirmed cases, up from more than 2.2 million on Monday. Brazil has more than 1.2 million cases, followed by Russia, India, United Kingdom, Peru, Chile, Spain, Italy, Iran, Mexico, France, Pakistan, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, South Africa, Canada, Qatar, China and Colombia.

Globally, there have been 491,113 deaths to date from the global pandemic. The U.S. has had 124,749 deaths. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. More than 4.8 million people have recovered worldwide, led by Brazil and followed by the U.S. More than 29 million tests have been administered in the United States, and Ohio remains 13th-highest in tests, with nearly 700,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 40 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 48,639 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. That’s up more than 3,000 from Monday. There were 7,570 hospitalizations and 2,788 deaths.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 8,511 and the most deaths at 383. Cuyahoga has the second-most cases at 6,287 and the most hospitalizations at 1,400. Other counties listing more than a thousand cases are Hamilton at 4,491, Marion at 2,717, Lucas at 2,538, Pickaway at 2,157, Summit at 1,863, Mahoning with 1,695, Montgomery at 1,527, Butler at 1,322 and Columbiana at 1,087. All counties in Ohio are reporting at least seven cases.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 458 cases, 56 persons hospitalized and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

