DGHD: 86 active cases of COVID-19

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County stands at 86, the Delaware General Health District reported Monday afternoon, which is the highest total since reporting on the coronavirus pandemic began in Delaware County on March 18.

On May 21, there had been 71 active cases, a number that steadily decreased to 47 on June 17. The number has risen almost daily since then and was at 72 on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the DGHD reports there have been a total of 438 cases (335 confirmed and 103 probable) in the county with 12 deaths. There were 414 cases on Friday.

On a positive note, there is only one person currently hospitalized. There have been 47 total hospitalizations. A total of 340 people have recovered (they are symptom- and fever-free), up from 330 on Friday. There are 176 people who are currently being monitored and are in isolation or quarantine. There are 1,146 people who have completed monitoring and are out of isolation or quarantine.

As for statistics on the individuals included in the 438 cases, the median age is 45, the age range is 1 to 90, and an equal percentage of men and women have either had confirmed or probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Monday afternoon, there were more than 10.1 million people confirmed to have COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, that number was more than 9.6 million, and just over 9 million a week ago. The world population is 7.8 billion.

The United States has more than 2.5 million confirmed cases, up from more than 2.2 million a week ago. Brazil has more than 1.3 million cases, followed by Russia, India, United Kingdom, Peru, Chile, Spain, Italy, Iran, Mexico, Pakistan, France, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, South Africa, Canada, Qatar, Colombia and China.

Globally, there have been 502,802 deaths to date from the global pandemic. The U.S. has had 125,927 deaths. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. More than 5.1 million people have recovered worldwide, led by Brazil and followed by the U.S. Nearly 31 million tests have been administered in the United States. Ohio has risen to the 11th-most tests, with 756,765 tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 40 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 51,046 cases of COVID-19. That’s up more than 5,000 from a week ago. There were 7,746 hospitalizations and 2,818 deaths.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 8,982 and the most deaths at 395. Cuyahoga has the second-most cases at 6,694 and the most hospitalizations at 1,437. Other counties listing more than a thousand cases are Hamilton at 4,922, Marion at 2,724, Lucas at 2,584, Pickaway at 2,169, Summit at 1,920, Mahoning with 1,736, Montgomery at 1,646, Butler at 1,388, Columbiana at 1,202, and Stark at 1,026. Morgan County has the fewest cases with seven.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 482 cases, with 56 total hospitalizations and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-11.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.