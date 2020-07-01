Nonprofit to welcome campers

While 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges to nonprofits throughout Delaware County, places like Recreation Unlimited in Ashley are attempting to return to some sort of normalcy.

In a press release issued last week, officials at Recreation Unlimited stated that while the COVID-19 pandemic has “severely impacted” the nonprofit financially due to the cancellation of camps, mission-oriented user groups and multiple fundraisers, there is some light at the end of the tunnel — the upcoming reopening of summer day camps for both youth and adults.

“We are working with our local health department and our medical team to determine the best protocols on running a safe camp,” the release states. “Age groups will be separated and have different times to participate in program areas. Commonly touched surfaces will be routinely disinfected; hand washing done on a regular basis; masks will be worn; physical distancing practiced; and daily temperature checks will be a few of the changes that will be implemented.”

The five weeks of summer day camps will run July 6 through Aug. 7, and they will feature a “Travel through Time” theme in which “campers will experience different periods of time, and how people lived during those times,” the release states.

For more information about day camp spots, visit www.recreationunlimited.org for specific instructions.

“After the conclusion of the summer camps schedule, we hope to continue our originally scheduled camps calendar with our Respite Weekend Camps and Winter Residential Camp,” the release states.

Recreation Unlimited is the premier organization in the state of Ohio serving individuals, both youth and adults, with disabilities and health concerns through sports, recreation and education.

The nonprofit traditionally serves over 3,200 individuals with disabilities and health concerns on an annual basis through year-round camp programs.

Recreation Unlimited campers pose for a photo during a previous summer day camp held at the not-for-profit’s Ashley location. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Photo-1.jpg Recreation Unlimited campers pose for a photo during a previous summer day camp held at the not-for-profit’s Ashley location. Courtesy photo | Recreation Unlimited

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

