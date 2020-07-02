MSD helps business, building owners

Thanks to generous community donors, Main Street Delaware has collected more than $27,000 to support downtown business and building owners dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and heavy flooding in late May.

“I am so proud that 100% of the community contributions entrusted to Main Street Delaware to support our downtown are going directly to our business and building owners,” said Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director.

“In addition, Main Street Delaware-organized volunteers spent an estimated 150 hours helping people to clean and sanitize their spaces using thousands of dollars worth of donated cleaning supplies and equipment following last month’s flooding,” Bibler said. “We are grateful to be part of such an active and caring community.”

To help with the pandemic, Main Street Delaware purchased and distributed disposable masks, hand-sanitizer, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) enabling downtown businesses and farmers market vendors to continue to safely serve patrons, Bibler said.

In addition, Main Street Delaware has collaborated with the City of Delaware on its “Be Aware Delaware” marketing campaign and with Delaware County on its task force to help get businesses back up and running safely after their coronavirus-related closures.

“We also hired a professional videographer to create ‘Open for Business’ videos to help promote that our downtown is open and excited to welcome everyone back,” Bibler said. “Main Street Delaware is invested in downtown Delaware and its success!”

Investing in Main Street Delaware

Like many other organizations, however, Bibler said, Main Street Delaware also has been hurt financially by having to move or cancel many of its spring and summer events, subsequently losing vital sponsorship revenue, vendor fees, and ticket sales that help the nonprofit organization to fulfill its mission year-round.

“This time, it’s Main Street Delaware that needs help,” Bibler said.

“As people think about everything that downtown Delaware contributes to our community and the many Main Street Delaware events that they enjoy – First Fridays, Chocolate Walk, Home for the Holidays, Summer on Winter concerts, farmers markets, and more – we hope people will consider making a one-time, recurring, or estate gift to help us continue our work. We are as committed as ever to providing a vibrant experience for everyone who comes downtown.”

To support Main Street Delaware, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com. Checks also may be sent to Main Street Delaware, 20 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015. Because Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, contributions are tax-deductible.

Main Street Delaware is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown farmers markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the holiday parade and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community.

For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

