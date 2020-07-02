Fuller elected VP of Ohio judge’s association

Randall D. Fuller, judge of the Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division, has been elected vice president of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges.

“I am extremely honored to be elected by fellow judges to serve as the vice president of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges,” Fuller said. “The Association provides great insight and leadership to domestic relations judges throughout the State of Ohio.”

Fuller was elected in 2016 to be the first judge of Delaware County’s newly unified Domestic Relations Division. His first term began on Jan. 1, 2017. He subsequently became a board member of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges in November of 2017.

Fuller currently serves on the Ohio Judicial Conference’s Domestic Relations Law and Procedure Committee, Court Technology Committee, Court Administration Committee and the Judicial Advisory Group. He also serves as a board member for the Ohio Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts.

According to the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges’ website, membership includes all domestic relations court judges and provides leadership for a just and effective domestic relations court system throughout the state of Ohio. The association addresses issues affecting divorce, dissolution, legal separation and annulment, civil domestic violence cases, child custody, child support, parenting time issues, spousal support, and other related matters.

Fuller said the board has monthly meetings. The meetings involve discussions about proposed legislation, education, training, best practices and improvements for domestic relations courts.

The Domestic Relations Division of the Delaware County Common Pleas Court was created by state lawmakers and signed into law by former Gov. John Kasich to address the growing needs of the county’s court system. Prior to the unified Domestic Relations Division, domestic relations cases were divided between the juvenile and the general divisions of the county’s court systems.

Fuller, a native of Delaware County, graduated from Buckeye Valley High School, earned his bachelor of science from The Ohio State University, and obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo.

