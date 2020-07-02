Village of Sunbury cancels Fourth of July fireworks

The Village of Sunbury announced last week there will be no Fourth of July fireworks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Big Walnut Civic Association sadly announces that we are not able to host our traditional community events for July 4 per the directions of the governor’s “Stay at Home” order,” states a post on the village’s website dated June 23. “This includes the Chamber’s events on the square as well as the parade, outhouse races and fireworks.”

In years past, the parade passed through the square with a band, vehicles and floats. Other events on the square included rides for kids and food trucks.

“As an alternative to our traditional parade, we will have a “Stationary Parade” on the Sunbury Square and on the square in the Village of Galena,” the BWCA post states.

Fans of the Field of Honor that annually graces Westerville on Memorial Day weekend will have a similar experience for the July 4 weekend in Sunbury.

“We will be featuring our own Field of Flags to honor the history of the Fourth of July,” said the BWCA. “Please tune in to the Big Walnut Civic Association’s page for a Facebook Live on Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. for a ceremony reflecting our values as a country.”

Volunteers are welcome for the flag placement and are asked to meet at the gazebo on the square at 2 p.m. Friday.

“Feel free to walk along the display Friday through Sunday on the square while maintaining safe social distance,” the BWCA said. “You may also drive around the square to enjoy the display as well.”

When driving, the community can tune into 87.9 FM as part of the display.

In the late afternoon of July 4, people in the Sunbury community would go to Big Walnut High School to watch the outhouse races and later fireworks. This year will be different.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy this time with your families and stay safe,” the BWCA said. “If you have questions or concerns, please contact your state elected officials. On a local level, Big Walnut Civic Association is always looking for volunteers.”

In other Sunbury news, construction has begun on the Sherwin-Williams paint store next to the Taco Bell. The Kroger pharmacy expansion is nearly done. HyR BRIX, a family-owned fertilizer company, has opened a new store on state Route 37. On June 5, there was an electrical fire at the Sunbury Cleaners. A BST&G firefighter was treated for heat stress.

Lastly, the Delaware General Health District released a letter on May 19 regarding garage sales. The letter states garage sales “need to operate like a business and take the necessary precautions.”

The DGHD “does not recommend holding garage sales due to the potential contact with many individuals but if you choose to hold a garage sale, please follow all of the recommended safety precautions.” Those precautions include wearing facial coverings, be spaced 6 feet from customers, and cleaning high-touch items after each use.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

