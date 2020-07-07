Regaining access to history

The Delaware County Historical Society will reopen on Wednesday, July 8, after nearly four months of temporary closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Opening will be the Cryder Historical Center, including the Research Library and the Nash House Museum, as well as the Meeker Homestead Museum.

In April, the society formed a Safety Committee to develop protocols ensuring the protection of our volunteers, staff and visitors, and the DCHS will follow all guidelines, including frequent sanitizing of surfaces and restrooms, social distancing, and wearing facial coverings. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the museums and library.

“I am so proud of our team,” Executive Director Donna Meyer said. “Our staff, volunteers and board members rose to the occasion in inventive and creative ways to ensure we could continue our important mission of education and preservation during these historically unprecedented times.”

During the closure, DCHS staff and volunteers have been busy doing research, cataloging donations and photos, and creating an online virtual learning experiences with a series of activities for students. Created by the DCHS Curriculum Support Committee, this includes an Oak Grove Cemetery Scavenger Hunt, virtual historic tours, learning about artifacts and the early history of Delaware County. We have also created a virtual summer camp for students, including an Underground Tour of Delaware County and reading resources. The society has held two virtual programs using Zoom and Facebook Live.

Meeker Museum Curator Benny Shoults has created an exhibit titled “Connecting Threads,” which showcases the county’s textile history, from home-crafted clothing to other homespun items early settlers would have made and used. The exhibit will feature a rare collection of Jacquard Loom coverlets made by a weaver in Delaware in the mid-1800s, and Delaware County handmade quilts dating to the 1800s. The main feature is a pre-Civil War loom, which will be demonstrated.

Visitors are required to make appointments. This includes those who want to visit the Research Library, the Nash House, and the Meeker Homestead Museum. Visitors will be required to wear masks. Museum volunteers and docents will also be wearing facial coverings. If a visitor does not have a mask, one can be purchased for $1. Individuals or household groups up to four people may request an appointment.

Appointments to the Meeker Museum can be made by emailing Meekermuseum@delawareohiohistory.org or by calling Meyer at 740-369-3831 ext. 3. Appointments for the Cryder Historical Center, for the Research Library and the Nash House Museum, can be made by emailing librarian@delawareohiohistory.org or by calling 740-369-3831 ext. 2.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

DCHS to welcome back public

