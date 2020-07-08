BWAHS nowoffers historylessons online

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Area Historical Society (BWAHS) is presenting Jack Brown and his program about Eli Whitney via YouTube.

In order to continue to bring educational and entertaining programs, Roger Roberts has been working with presenters to use other formats for BWAHS’ monthly programs. Brown has recorded his program, titled “Eli Whitney – Cotton, Labor, and War,” for members of the community to enjoy in the safety of their own homes.

To see the program, go to the BWAHS website at http://BigWalnutHistory and Click on the YouTube link above the photo of the Myers Inn Museum. Brown encourages visitors to leave questions or comments at the end of his program.

Brown emphasizes the late 18th century/early 19th period with a focus on the relationship of the cotton gin to the slave trade and the civil war on one hand, and on Whitney’s contributions to the American system of manufacturing – with interchangeable parts and division of labor, on the other hand.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University, a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University, and a ABD from The University of Illinois, Brown taught at Siena College (Loudonville, New York), Columbus State Community College and Adult Education at The Ohio State University. He developed and presented business training workshops in Poland and Hungary.

As a statistician and economist, Brown served as research director of Ohio Department of Development, director of Ohio Small Business Development Center, director of Business Analytics for Columbia Energy Services, and regional economist for Loudoun County, Virginia.

Combining his interest in science and history, Brown collects antique scientific instruments and replications of 18th, 19th and early 20th century key scientific discoveries. Ham radio is also of special interest.

After a career teaching statistics, forecasting energy trends, and conducting training programs in the U.S. and Europe, he now concentrates on developing educational programs for children and adults. Brown began Shocking Discoveries (http://www.shocking-discoveries.com) as a way to share his interest in history and science. These programs provide the opportunity to experience the joy of seeing how things work – and to be entertained at the same time.

In addition to speaking to the Big Walnut Area Historical Society, Brown has given presentations to libraries in Virginia and Ohio, Westerville Public Schools, the Mini Maker Faire at COSI, the Stem Expo in Columbus, and the Starry Night Festival in Westerville.

Myers Inn Museum in Sunbury is closed during the the health crisis as its rooms are too small for group meetings and social distancing. In the meantime, there are many stories about the history of the Big Walnut community on the BWAHS website under Local History. Get additional information at info@BigWalnutHistory.org.

Brown https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Jack-Brown.jpg Brown

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.