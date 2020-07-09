Reynoldsburg man killed in crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a Reynoldsburg man dead Thursday.

The Delaware Post of the patrol reports the crash occurred at approximately 10:39 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 36 at Ostrander Road in Scioto Township.

The patrol reports that Michael V. Roberts, 54, of South Charleston, Ohio, was driving a 2016 Freightliner Conventional Cab westbound on U.S. 36, and Michael P. Curley, 48, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 southbound on Ostrander Road.

Troopers report Curley failed to yield at the stop sign at U.S. 36, and his vehicle was struck by the Freightliner truck, causing both vehicles to travel off the southwest corner of the intersection and into the guardrail.

Roberts was transported to Memorial Hospital of Union County where he was treated for minor injuries. Curley was airlifted to Grant Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers reported the details of the crash after next of kin was notified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County EMS, Scioto Township Fire Department, Delaware Fire Department, Marysville EMS and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_OSHP.jpeg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.