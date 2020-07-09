Mac returns to Gallery 22

Local artist Mac Worthington’s art has made its way back to Gallery 22 and will be on display through late August. Based out of Ostrander, Worthington specializes in a wide variety of artistic methods.

The “Abstraction Echos” exhibit, which opened on July 3 and will run through Saturday, Aug. 22, features a 16-piece combination of Worthington’s paintings, metalwork and sculptures.

“I have quite a few abstract, expressionistic landscapes,” Worthington said of the pieces on display. “I have one very large, outdoor sculpture, about 9 feet tall. And then I put in some of my staple, fan favorites, so to speak — flowers, hearts, and small, expressionistic landscapes.”

In addition to those pieces, Worthington has included five pieces from his “splash” series, which he described as “small, 10-by-10-inch” pieces featuring metal art and splashed automotive painting.

Worthington began creating art professionally in 1975 and comes from an artistic family; his father specialized in bronze busts, including those found in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his mother worked in silversmithing and enameling. A self-taught artist, Worthington said his art has been recognized in all 50 states and even internationally in a long list of countries.

Just as he is self-taught as an artist, Worthington said he has relied only upon himself to have his art recognized and purchased around the globe.

“My dad … he told me that you’ll never make a living doing abstract metal sculptures,” Worthington said. “I said, ‘Well, just watch me.’ I’m a pretty good promoter, and I spend a lot of time getting my work out there. I don’t have any agents, I don’t have any exclusive galleries or anything like that. I do it all myself.”

Among his various methods, Worthington works in outdoor sculptures, wall sculptures and paintings. Prior to moving to his current location, Worthington’s galleries were located in the Short North and downtown Columbus. However, since setting up shop in Ostrander, Worthington has found the foot traffic in his gallery to be far better than it ever was in the city. He attributes that to a variety of reasons, including the evolving scene in the Short North and the increasing difficulty of making a trip downtown and the associated hassles such as parking.

“What I have out here is truly beautiful, I think, especially during the spring and summer,” Worthington said. “It’s three acres of outdoor sculptures. They’re everywhere.”

To see more of Worthington’s work, his gallery is located at 5935 Houseman Road in Ostrander. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.

While Worthington’s exhibit is on display at Gallery 22, the gallery will also be holding its Gallery Art Sale (GART). The GART Sale will feature art that local artists have donated, including a decorated concrete horse. All proceeds from the GART Sale, not including the art belonging to Worthington, will be donated to The Arts Castle.

Gallery 22, located in dowtown Delaware at 22 E. Winter St., is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8:30 p.m. Social distancing measures are in place at the gallery to ensure the safety of all who come to see the art.

Mac Worthington's "Abstraction Echos" exhibit is currently on display at Gallery 22 in downtown Delaware. Pictured are several of the pieces on display, including Worthington's "Tranquil Intrigue" metal sculpture, which is visible in the foreground. "Desolate City" is an acrylic on stretched canvas piece of artwork created by Worthington. Worthington's exhibit at Gallery 22 includes his "America Standard" piece, which is an acrylic on metal creation.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

