Constructionheating upin Sunbury

As summer heats up, so do projects in the village of Sunbury.

Perhaps most noticeable is that a parking lot across from Sunbury’s village square at the corner of Cherry and Columbus streets is now complete. The longtime gravel lot is now paved and striped, with a brick wall on the corner. Long-planned, this gateway entrance has withstood rainy weather and a car crashing into it.

Across the street at the town hall, the brick sealant has been applied as part of the renovations to the historic building.

CT Consultants prepared the latest Engineering Status Report for the village, dated May 29.

Two important projects will impact the new high school. The first is a 775-foot right turn lane on west bound Cherry Street at Miller Drive, just east of the fire station. Sunbury will design and construct the turn lane, which was identified in the Big Walnut School District’s Traffic Impact Study. The district will pay up to $445,000 for the improvement. Surveying is taking place at the site.

Second, the village is looking into a multi-use trail grant application. “In consideration of a grant opportunity later this year from Delaware County, Sunbury examined a number of options for a candidate project,” states the status report. “Upon discussion, Sunbury selected the Fallen Heroes Trail Extension to the new high school.”

The Fallen Heroes Trail is between the Community Library and the Fallen Heroes Memorial. This memorial, dedicated in 2007, honors Ohio’s service men and women who gave their lives defending the nation in the War on Terrorism since Sept. 11, 2001.

In addition, the district has presented the village with plans for the new high school stadium, baseball/softball fields, tennis courts and landscaping. “These plans were not available when the project was approved by council in early 2019.”

Progress continues at the site of the new high school and Prairie Run Elementary School. “Sewers recently installed,” the report states. “Elementary school construction is actively progressing. High school is coming out of the ground. Both schools are on schedule for their respective openings.”

Prairie Run is anticipated to open for the 2020-2021 school year, and the high school will open in January 2022.

Construction has started at the Sherwin Williams in the shopping center along the state routes. “Underground utilities (services) are in; currently working on building foundation,” the report states.

In other Sunbury news, a car crashed into the home of one of the councilmen recently. The only injury was to the driver, who was taken to the hospital.

As for the Movie on the Square, which was scheduled for 9 p.m. today, it has been canceled.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

