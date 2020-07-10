Active cases keep rising

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Delaware County, according to information issued by the Delaware General Health District.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the DGHD reported 188 active cases. On Thursday, there were 156 active cases, 143 active cases on Wednesday, and 130 active cases on Monday. A month ago, there were 53 active cases.

There have been 603 total cases due to the coronavirus in Delaware County since reporting began on March 18, the DGHD reports. Of those cases, 403 people have recovered, and 12 have died. There are 1,271 who have are out of isolation or quarantine, and 376 people currently being monitored. Four people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 49 people have been hospitalized overall. The median age is 43, the age range is 1 to 90, and an equal percentage of men and women have either had confirmed or probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of following these safety guidelines when going out in public,” the DGHD stated in a Facebook post on July 1. “Wear a mask covering, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, monitor for symptoms, and stay home if sick.”

On July 10, the DGHD posted, “We report the numbers to you as they are reported to us. COVID-19 is a Class A reportable disease, which requires confirmed and probable cases be reported within 24 hours to the local health district in which the person resides. The numbers represent cases, not tests. If a person tests multiple times they still only count once as one case. If a probable case later tests positive, they become confirmed and are removed from the probable count.”

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard listed more than 12.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon. On Monday, it was nearly 11.5 million people. The world population is 7.8 billion.

The United States has more than 3.1 million confirmed cases. The second-most nation is Brazil with more than 1.7 million cases. Other nations are under a million, led by India, Russia, Peru, Chile, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain, Iran, Pakistan, Italy, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France, Germany, Bangladesh, Colombia, Canada, Qatar, Argentina and China.

Globally, there have been 556,383 deaths attributed to the pandemic. The U.S. has had 133,542 deaths. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. More than 6.7 million people have recovered worldwide, up from 5.5 million last week. Brazil has more than 1.1 million recovered and is followed by the U.S. with nearly a million. Just over 38 million tests have been administered in the United States. Ohio remains 12th-most, with 916,402 persons tested.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Ohio has had 62,856 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health states. That’s up nearly 7,000 from Monday. Of those cases, 59,000 are confirmed and the rest are probable based on the CDC expanded case definition.

There are 43,435 people presumed to have recovered in the state. There were 8,701 hospitalizations and 2,161 intensive care unit admissions. There are 3,032 total deaths, with 2,776 confirmed from COVID-19 and 256 probable. Like Delaware County, the state is reporting nearly equal cases among the sexes, a median age of 44, and age range of 1 to 109 years old.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 11,433 and the most deaths at 443.

Cuyahoga County has the second-most cases at 8,786 and the most hospitalizations at 1,675. Hamilton is third with more than 6,500 cases. Five counties, Lucas, Marion, Montgomery, Summit and Pickaway, have more than 2,000 cases. Other counties listing more than a thousand cases are Mahoning, Butler, Columbiana, Stark, Lorain and now Trumbull. Harrison, Meigs and Morgan counties each has the fewest cases with 12.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 675 cases (up from 582 cases at the beginning of the week), with 59 total hospitalizations and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

DGHD: 32 new active cases in 24-hour span

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

