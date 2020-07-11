Delaware CountyRotary Club namesCubberly president

The Delaware Rotary Club elected its new officers at its June 29 meeting at the Brookshire Events Center.

Longtime Delaware businessman Scott Cubberly was elected president.

“Given what has gone on in our country over the past several months, I believe this is a critical time for service organizations, like Rotary, to work to increase membership and increase our presence in the community,” Cubberly said. “Rotary and other service organizations do important work across central Ohio, nationally and internationally. I’m proud to serve alongside our fantastic board as we continue providing community service that will benefit our county.”

Cubberly is a senior associate at Equity, working in development and brokerage for the commercial real estate firm. Before venturing into real estate, he was the president of Cubberly Studios, a third-generation photography studio with several locations in central Ohio. He also serves on the board of the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, the board of the Delaware County Foundation, and the Delaware County Finance Authority, where he serves as secretary.

Some of Cubberly’s goals for Rotary include:

• Continued support for student scholarships

• Working with United Way’s Supplies for Scholars project

• Participation in Rotary’s Lifepumps program, which builds water wells in underdeveloped countries

• Increasing membership

• Increasing engagement in such community activities as ushering at the county fair, Holiday Clearing House, Taste of Delaware and the Trail Head clean-up

• Contribute $12,000 to the Rotary Foundation

• Contribute $2,800 to the Rotary International Polio Plus Foundation to eliminate polio worldwide

“We have set some tangible goals that I believe are very achievable,” Cubberly said. “We are so fortunate to live in a community where service is a priority for many individuals.

Also taking leadership roles for Rotary were: President Elect – Ana Babiasz; Second Vice President – Phil Ulery; Secretary – Mary Jane Santos; Treasurer – Dick Zechiel; Class of 2018-21 Directors – Doug McNeel, Alicia Sprau and Ray Blinn; Class of 2019-22 Directors – Trish Bishop, Lyndsey DiNovo and Frank Reinhard; Class of 2020-23 Directors – Deanna Brant, Sara JanTausch and Kirt Timble.

“I’d like to salute our outgoing president, George Needham, for the job he did over the past year,” Cubberly said. “One of the reasons our club has been so strong has been because of our past leadership. George exemplified that outstanding leadership, and I congratulate him on a great year for Rotary.”

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

